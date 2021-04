Little Boy Practices Social Distancing While Giving Gifts to Little Girl on Valentine's Day

This kid wore a mask on his face when he went to his friend's place on valentine's day during the pandemic.

He handed her the gifts that he had gotten for her and made sure to be at a safe distance while doing so.

Both the kids responsibly celebrated valentine's day while practicing social distancing.

