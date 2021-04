William Shatner On New Rom-Com 'Senior Moment'

William Shatner recently celebrated his milestone 90th birthday and has no intention of slowing down.

Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the Canadian actor shares what he wants viewers to take away from his latest film "Senior Moment", where he plays a retired NASA pilot who loses his driver's license and is forced to take public transportation.

Plus, Shatner admits he's seen "very few" episodes of his TV classic "Star Trek".