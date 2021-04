Wyatt Russell On Becoming Captain America In ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

With Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as parents, Wyatt Russell was destined to be a star.

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the actor opens up about auditioning for Captain America 10 years ago before eventually landing the role in "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier".

Plus, Wyatt's co-star Erin Kellyman discusses the intense introduction of her character in episode two.