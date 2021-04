Downtown Biloxi’s First Friday is back starting tomorrow!

This."- - downtown biloxi's first friday- is back starting- tomorrow.

- events kick off on the district- green on howard avenue- at 4:00 p-m friday.

- first friday fun consists of- live music, food, local vendors- a - grown up easter egg hunt and- - - - more.

Live performances include- 'it's a vibe' starting at - 4:30 pm and 'hello good buddie'-