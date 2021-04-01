The World Series of Poker announced says it is bringing back its in-person WSOP event and $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship Main Event in 2021.
World Series of Poker Main Event 2021 returning in-person at Rio Las Vegas
ENDED THAT PRACTICE IN 2018.ALSO NEW, THE WORLD SERIES OFPOKER MAIN EVENT WILL RETURNIN-PERSON TO THE RIO.THE WORLD FAMOUS TOURNAMENTSERIES WILL BE BACK IN THE FALLPENDING STATE AND REGULATORYAPPROVAL.THE CALENDAR OF EVENTS KICKEDOFF IS SEPTEMBER 30 WITH ALLPLAY ENDING NOVEMBER 2