Pentagon changes military policies for transgender members

The Pentagon announcing changes to policies for transgender members in the military.
The new policy prohibits discrimination based on a person's gender identity.
The Pentagon announcing changes to policies for transgender members in the military.
The new policy prohibits discrimination based on a person's gender identity.
TEMPORARY HOLDING UNTIL PLACEDELSEWHERE BY HEALTH AND HUMANSERVICES.THE PENTAGON ANNOUNCING CHANGESTO POLICIES FOR TRANSGENDERMEMBERS.ABOUT PROHIBITS DIRECTEXAMINATION.IT PROVIDES MEDICAL TREATMENTAND GENDER TRANSITION SERVICESFOR AN INDIVIDUAL'SSELF-IDENTIFIED CHANGES.FOLLOWING A
Watch VideoTransgender troops will soon be allowed to serve openly in the U.S. Military after the Pentagon overturned a Trump..
Seventeenth century British writer John Milton famously argued for freedom not just of speech but also of ideas and argument, as..
LGBTQ telemedicine company Folx Health has a message for Donald Trump: “Trans lives are precious.” And they’re making it..