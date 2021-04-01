April 1 is National One Cent Day

Time to pinch your pennies.
It's National One Cent Day.
You can mark the day by donating to a "take a penny, leave a penny" tray at a store or gambling at the penny slots.
Time to pinch your pennies.
It's National One Cent Day.
You can mark the day by donating to a "take a penny, leave a penny" tray at a store or gambling at the penny slots.
DOES LOOK LIKE SNOW.IT'S CRAZY.TIME TO PINCH YOUR PENNIES.NATIONAL ONE CEN
Mae Fesai interviews financial expert Cindy Couyoumijian
Since forming their chapter in September, the students have helped over 30 people register to be donors. They say that each..