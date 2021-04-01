Restaurant employees are now eligible for COVID vaccine after Missouri moves into phase 2

Into the next phase of missouri's covid-19 vaccination plan, hundreds of thousands of missourians are taking advantage of the opportunity.

This latest group to become eligible includes restaurant employees.

Kq2's mitchell riberal speaking with staff and management at a local eatery on if they are taking advantage of the opportunity << mitchell riberal reporting sot: sarah downs: la mesa employee: "i think the more people we can get vaccinated, the faster this will go away" phase 2 of vaccinations has opened in missourithis phase opens the door for another 880,000 missourians to get the shot employeesbut places like la mesa won't require employees to be vaccinated just encourage themsot: david torres: la mesa owner: " we cannot obligate it to nobody but they really understand what is the la mesa position, what is the restaurant business position"but some employees say the vaccine will make them and customers feel safersot: christy harman: la mesa employee:" i want us, us, us, us workers to be safe plus the customers and the kids that come in, newborns, from newborns to young age" sot: downs: "it does make me feel safe, i cant wait for it (covid) to go away its just really hard to speak to people with a mask on face to face but as for now its a good thing yes.la mesa employees says the covid vaccine is like any other situationyou always want to feel safe , but it's up to every employee to make the right decision for themselves...sot: torres: "it's in any situation, and the flu situation, the cold situation and in any vitale situation we need to try and feel safe"as restaurant employees become eligiblesome say it is important for those eligible to receive it downs: " i think its highly important very much.

I mean theres a lot of people you know that cant receive it cause they cant get there or they have no transportation so its very helpful for everyone just to do their part so that we can all get through this and move on"reporting in st joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news the most recent phase two that began monday opens up vaccinations for restaurant workers, homeless who were not already eligible and library staff among others.