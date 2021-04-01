Royals place Mondesi on 10-day IL, recall Lopez

The first bump in the road for the kansas city royals coming about 24 hours before opening day first pitch..

The club placing adalberton mondesi on the 10-day injured list... mondesi dealing with a right oblique straing and the club recalled nicky lopez from the alternate site.... and while the news not good on mondesi... the team holding a full-team workout this afternoon down at kauffman stadium..

Ahead of tomorrow's season opener against the texas rangers... and manager mike matheny speaking this afternoon about finding out about mondesi's latest injury... (sot, mike matheny: "that one caught us off guard.

I had no idea, didn't see a thing and we're hypersensitive to watching just about everything.

When i got that call yesterday, that wasn't the one we were looking for, but it is what we do, we make adjustments and it's next man up.")so without mondesi..

The royals moving ahead..

As nicky lopez returning to the big league club..

But another surprise for opening..

Kyle isbel getting the start in right field... the 2018 third round pick... (sot, mike matheny: "there were some other young players and it seemed like he wasn't really getting the recognition, like this kid is really good and he's having a fantastic springs, as far as quality at-bats and tracking the ball in the outfield, so the presented itself.

To be able to have that conversation, those are some of the highlights of having this job.") the royals will look like this in the field... the outfield..

All new..

Andrew bientiendi in left..

Michael taylor in center..

Kyle isbel in right... infield featuring..

Dozier, lopez, merrifield, and santana..

With perez catching and jorge soler the dh... opening day tomorrow afternoon at kauffman stadium..

Kyle gibson on the mound for the rangers..

And brad keller takes the bump for kc in the 2021 season opener... and how about the cardinals..

The red birds starting 2021 on the road in cincinnatti... first pitch set