Weekly Jobless Claims Higher Than Anticipated Despite Signs of Improvement

Analysts predicted that last week's jobless claims would be around 675,000.

Instead, they were at 719,000, according to the Labor Department.

Continuing claims fell by 46,000 to slightly below 3.8 million.

Despite jobless claims remaining historically high, the U.S. economy continues to gradually reopen.

Taking the two weeks together it’s clear that the trend in claims is falling, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, via CNBC.

We expect a sustained sharp decline in the second quarter as the economy reopens, making it easier for businesses under financial stress to hold onto employees, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, via CNBC.

As nearly 3 million Americans continue to receive COVID-19 vaccinations per day, .

The Biden administration continues to put forth spending plans aimed at boosting the economy