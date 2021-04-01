Pet of the Week: Tango and Herman

Live look at the caveman bridge in grants pass from taprock northwest grill.

Meet tango, a 10yr old mellow pit bull terrier mix who's looking for her furever home.

She's a sweet soul who's had more than her fair share of challenging circumstances.

She had to be surrendered to the shelter when her human could no longer take care of her.

She came in with several issues including a a severe reaction to a flea infestation.

S he has recovered nicely but will need continuous flea prevention treatments and an nutritious diet to make sure she remains healthy.

Tango deserves a peaceful home with a low-key environment, and hopefully a human who would adore having a good life with this wonderful companion.

After all, she's easy to care for, loves to nap and her favorite hobby is an occasional spurt of energy to show her personality.

Tango has had great reviews from her foster family and they report that she is very well behaved indoors and out.

She is kennel & potty-trained, and enjoys being outside with her human for a little time to stretch her legs.

She knows how to sit, go to her kennel on command, and waits for cuddles & treats.

Tango is a people-dog, and should be in a home as the only pet.

She has definitely let us know that at her age she has no desire to socialize with other dogs or animals, but humans well, she loves them.

She is an f-f-c a fabulous featured canine so her adoption fee has been reduced to $95, plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in jackson county.

For more information or to set up a time to meet tango, please call shelter advocate michelle at 510-589-7341.

And our second pet of the week is herman!

She's a a 3yr old cat who is pretty shy she was was found in a garage in poor condition, likely abandoned when her owner passed away.

Since she was in rough shape- staff initially thought she was a male kitty hence the name, but she has affectionally been dubbed herm.

In her former home, herm learned to be a very independent kitty and doesn't like a whole lot of attention.

She would do best as the only pet in a quiet home.

Since she is not a lap cat nor one for being carried around , we highly recommend her new human be cat savvy, one who understands a cat's body language, and is willing to allow herm all the time she needs to rebuild her confidence around people in general.

She enjoys an occasional pet on her terms. she would do best as an indoor only kitty where she can be showered with the calm, loving kindness she deserves.

If you have the time, patience, and love to give to this sweet kitty, please come adopt herm today.

Help herm find her happiness again.

For more information and to set up an appointment to meet the shelter kitties, please call the jackson county animal shelter.

The adoption fee for cats 6 months and older is $60.