Kansas City police investigate double homicide Thursday afternoon

NEWS THAT BREAKING NEWS KANSASCITY, MISSOURI POLICE ARE ON THESCENE OF A DOUBLE HOMICIDE.THIS IS AT EAST 67TH STREET INWARREN NEWSCHOPPER 9 IS ABOVETHAT SCENE THIS AFTERNOONKMBC9S, BRIAN JOHNSON HAS BEENTALKING TO INVESTIGATORS THEREAND HE’S JOINING US NOW LIVE.RYAN YEAH, POLICE SAY THAT THISHAPPENED AROUND 1:30 IN THEAFTERNOON IS WHEN THE SHOOTINGHAPPENED 130 BROAD DAYLIGHT.THE SCENE IS MASSIVE HERE POLICEHAVE ROPED OFF ABOUT FOURBLOCKS.SO IF ONE IN EVERY DIRECTIONFROM THE CENTER OF THE SHOOTINGAND WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED THEYFOUND TWO PEOPLE INSIDE THISBLACK SUV THIS BLACK CAR UPHERE.THEY SAY A WOMAN AND A MAN WERESHOT INSIDE NOW OFFICERS CALLEDFOR AN AMBULANCE BUT POLICE SAYTHE TWO VICTIMS DIED BEFORE ITCOULD ARRIVE SO FAR OFFICERS.OF NO SUSPECT INFORMATION THEREHAVE BEEN 42 HOMICIDES THIS YEARTHE HIGHEST NUMBER IN FIVE YEARS16 MORE HOMICIDES THAN THERE WASAT THE SAME TIME FIVE YEARS AGO.SO DETECTIVES ARE DOINGEVERYTHING.CAN TO GATHER EVIDENCE HERE?THEY’RE GONNA LOOK FOR RINGCAMERA VIDEO TALK TO NEIGHBORSFIND OUT HOW MANY SHOTS WEREHEARD.THEY’RE HOPING TO GET ENOUGHINFORMATION SO THEY CAN FIND THEPERSON WHO’S RESPONSIBLE FORTHESE TWO PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIRLIVES HERE THIS AFTERNOON L