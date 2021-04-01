New flea market is coming to Switz City

Down in down in down in switz city... a local woman is trying to bring back a major shopping site.

News 10's bri shackelford traveled down to the area today to give us a glimpse of what used to be and what we can see in the future.

right now the area you see behind me used to be booming.

Many people here remember what thiis area looked like before everything changed.

There was a clothing store...and a furniture store...but now they're both gone.

In 2004 these small businesses shut their doors for good.

People living in the area have been without these local shops for quite some time.

But....that's soon going to change.

With the help of the community....becky speedy wants to bring back shopping to the community by opening up a flea market.

Speedy says it's time to make switz city what it was once again.

"and so there's people out here that have a whole lot of history, and knowledge, and useful things.

And we just want to bring it, and showcase it right here."

Speedy tells me there will be a lot you can expect when going to the flea market.

So....coming up for you tonight at 6 i'll let you know what you can expect.....and why bringing this to the community means so much to speedy.

Reporting in switz city....bri shackelford news 10.