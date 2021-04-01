Don't let fake news fool you

Today may be april fools day.

But don't let misinformation on the internet fool you!

News 10's hannah follman is live in our studio.

She tells us more on how you can decipher fake news from real news.

heather -- this is an ongoing problem in today's society.

Many people are spreading false information online without even knowing it.

In a recent study by statista, they found nearly 50 percent of users shared misinformation online without knowing it was inaccurate.

With more people relying on social media for their day-to- day news, misinformation can spread very quickly.

A local journalism professor says it is important to always rely on a variety of sources before jumping to conclusions.

Often people who get duked are the ones who are less engaged with information as a whole.

It is important to stay up to date on events in a consistent way and important to assess multiple news sources if you think something is outrageous or strange coming up at six, we will discuss more helpful tips on how you can stop misinformation from spreading online.

