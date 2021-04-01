LINCOLN HALE DECOMMITS FROM ISU

Hello and welcome back.

Indiana state basketball has lost a key recruit for next year's team.

Linton star lincoln hale announced today that he has decommited from indiana state.

Hale made the announcement via twitter saying after talking with the new coaching staff at isu and his parents, he's decided that it's in his best interest to reopen his recruitment.

Hale went on to thank former head coach greg lansing for recruiting him to indiana state.

Hale averaged over 27 points per game his final year at linton and is the all-time leading scorer for the