7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Thursday, April 1

TRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.TEMPERATURESWILL TAKE A DIPINTO THE 30S ONTHURSDAY ANDFRIDAY, BUTFORTUNATELY, THEEASTER BUNNYWON'T HAVE HOPTHROUGH ANYSNOW ASTEMPERATURESWILL REBOUND TOTHE 40S & 50S OVERTHE HOLIDAYWEEKEND.FRIDAYMORNING: 25AFTERNOON: 37COOL WITH SUN &CLOUDS.SATURDAYMORNING: 32AFTERNOON: 47SUN AND CLOUDSWITH A FEW SPOTTYSHOWERS LATE INTHE EVENINGSUNDAYMORNING: 40AFTERNOON: 55MILDER WITH SUN &CLOUDS