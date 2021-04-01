NEWTON FBALL PKG

Miners program.

As we prepare to enter the final months of the 2020-21 school year, one senior football player in newton, illinios, is looking to tackle a new challenge.

There's a special player down in newton that you may not know about.

Rj lindemann is a senior captain, he's played four years of football for us, but he's just a unique individual.

Unique is the best word to not only describe rj, but also his last year wearing he orange and blue for the eagles.

It started rough with covid.

That kind of sucked but as i was at home and at the end of my junior year, i sat around and that just sparked a lot of different interests that i didn't know i had.

One interest has now brought the 18 year old eagle into the political spotlight.

I had heard rumors that the incumbent was going to be retiring.

It turned out he did not want to retire but that kind of sparked the idea in my mind, i might want to run.

And just like that, rj lindemann threw his hat or better yet his helmet into the ring for to be the alderman for ward #3.

It's never happened with us.

I've never had a football player also running for an office.

As for the kind of reaction lindemann has been receiving since he made the decision to run, he says it's been fairly positive.

Most the people that i talk to are really excited that someone my age is wanting to get involved in politics at all.

And as for the race itself, lindemann is hopeful that it will be just as thrilling as some of his football games.

I think it's going to be a tight race.

I don't think that i have it in the bag at all, but i do hope it's close and i hope to win.

Worst case scenario nothing happens, but best case scenario i get