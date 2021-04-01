Cubs Home Opener Comes With Tight Restrictions At Wrigley Field

Baseball was back at Wrigley Field Thursday as the Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on a chilly Opening Day 2021 – though with reduced crowds.
It was the first mega-event Chicago has seen since the pandemic began.
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Baseball was back at Wrigley Field Thursday as the Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on a chilly Opening Day 2021 – though with reduced crowds.
It was the first mega-event Chicago has seen since the pandemic began.
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
The temperature will barely get above freezing on Thursday in Chicago, but excitement still abounds for a partially full Cubs..
Cubs and White Sox fans will once again be allowed into Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field for Cubs and White Sox games,..