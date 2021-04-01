SIA Collaborating With ISDH to Vaccinate Employees

It is part of a collaboration between SIA and the State Department of health.

Employees at Subaru of Indiana are being vaccinated while on the job.

I talked with the company about their collobaration with the state on the creation of their vaccine program as well as an employee about the process.

Pierre green is relieved to be getting vaccinated.

"i'm excited.

There are few different emotions going through my mind right now but definitely relieved."- pierre green is one of thousands of sia employees that will be able to get vaccinated on site in lafayette.

It's a process that company leaders say they've been preparing for since the beginning of the pandemic.

"companies that have on site wellness centers or health care centers like we do were prime candidates because we have qualified medical professionals.

"-scott brand the state department of health is allocating vaccine to twelve large employers in the state.

All of them have over 1-thousand employees.

Sia is getting around 11- hundred doses for each vaccine clinics they hold.

The company hopes to get above 60 percent of their workforce vaccinated.

"we know that even though we have mask protocols social distancing and extra cleaning activities in the plant the best thing we can do is get everyone vaccinated."- scott brand sia is also allowing family members of employees to get the vaccine.

've talked to my wife about it already so we are putting together a plan to get her in and scheduled also."- green as for loosening covid-19 restrictions..

The company will be keeping them in place for the time being including requiring employees to wear masks.

"maybe by the middle of the summer the july time frame we will probably be considering reducing some of our protocol but we really can't say until we see the data."-scott brand as for employees like green..

It gives them hope for the future.

"this shows you know sia truly does care about us and our families so it's a big deal to me that they are allowing us to do this here.

Employees are not required to get the vaccine if they choose not to.

The company says that with all of their employees and their family members around 10-thousand people will be eligible to get vaccinated on site.

