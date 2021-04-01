Macon Water Ice grand opening Saturday

Macon Water Ice — no stranger to Middle Georgia — now has a new storefront at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

But it's not exactly new.

The owners of the eatery, which has been been in the area for four years, decided to open a store front a while back, but the pandemic pushed it back about a year.

The store will offer their famous phildelphia-based icy treat, signature lemonades, waffles, and more.

Owner andre roberts told us what being able to open this new store means to him.

It feels really good we put a lot of work and effort into it and we have great supporters and family that supported us so we're happy to be here.

The grand opening starts at 12 p-m saturday.

There will be social distancing in the store.