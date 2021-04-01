MS Legislature awards the City of Gautier over $6M

The mississippi legislature - awards $6.1 million dollars - in funding for projects in- gautier.- - various improvements will soon- be under- construction in gautier.- over 2 million dollars is going- to their sewer rehabilitation - project which will improve wate- - - quality, protect natural- resources and limit damage to - fish and wildlife in local- bayous.

- various other projects to build- onto the new 'towns - common park' construction plan- will also begin.- - paula yancey, gautier city- manager - "we're trying to put things in this park that you don't find i- other places, the - - - - amphitheater will definitely- give them some place to come an- enjoy shows and - festivals and that sort of- thing, but i think indirectly i- will also benefit them because- all of these components are - going to bring more economic- development into the city with- will definitely bring a positiv- impact to the citizens."

Mississippi song writers also - - - - received one million dollars to- go towards a performing arts- center that will include a- mississippi song writer hall of- fame museum.- the museum will be located- across the street from the- towns common park shopping