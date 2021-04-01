'We are ecstatic' Yankees fans cheer Opening Day

Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back their Bronx Bombers after a season played to empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yankees fan: "We are ecstatic.

We're so glad to be back." It's the latest hint that life may slowly be getting back to normal for Julie Rozen, who was one of some 9,000 fans allowed inside the stadium, which opened to 20% capacity.

To enter, required proof of either a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test.

JULIE ROZEN: "I mean, we all got tested.

I got tested.

I'm half vaccinated.

So hopefully that will help me at least a little bit.

But sounds like MLB did what they could.

So should be a good day." Opening day comes a little more than a year since MLB announced it was putting its 2020 season on hold, which resulted in a financial hit of more than $6 billion.

But to give fans stuck at home some form of entertainment, last summer the MLB kicked off a shortened 60-game season, played entirely without fans in the stands.

Though attendees were later permitted at the playoffs.

This season will see a return to the standard 162-game format, with fans allowed to attend games for all 30 teams. Though there were early signs on Thursday that the season would be anything but business as usual.

The Washington Nationals' home opener against the New York Mets had to be put on hold after the Nationals said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, while four others and a staff member were in quarantine following contact tracing.