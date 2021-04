Enhanced visiting scheme reunites 600 loved ones with care home residents

An enhanced visiting scheme has reunited more than 600 relatives and close friends with care home residents since it started more than half a year ago.

Sharon Duncalf visits her mother at Gracewell of Church Crookham care home in Hampshire.Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare care groups identified residents who were deteriorating and invited relatives to become part of their care plan, developing a “Safe Visits” protocol to enable meaningful contact during the pandemic.