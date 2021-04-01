Foster pets from Jackson County Animal Shelter embarking on a journey

A bittersweet parting as the sun came up in Ocean Springs this morning as some four-legged fur babies said goodbye to their local foster parents for a cross country trip.

- news 25's toni miles has the- story.- quick!- - jaime lockmane, foster parent:- "his name's jackson.

He's nine years- old.

He's a lab/hound mix, and- he's going to go to his - forever home in baltimore."

Jackson was one of the eight- pets from the jackson county- animal shelter lined up to- embark on a cross-country - journey thursday morning....- "you ready for your forever homes?

Yeah, you are!"

A bittersweet parting for - jackson and his foster mother,- ocean springs resident jaime- - - - lockmane...although it's not he- the first time around the block- as a foster mother... - jaime lockmane, foster parent:- "he's the ninth one we've fostered and the first- one we though we may actually - keep."

Jackson and these other special- passengers are- heading out to their new foreve- homes hundreds of - miles away - from connecticut t- pennsylvania.

- ron pelland, volunteer, friends- of jackson county animal shelte- pets: - "up north, the rules are very strict, and they can't get dogs- up there fast enough so - every two weeks we take some- dogs there - sometimes we do 20- - - - dogs.

Today we're only doing- eight."

<splice>- ron pelland, volunteer, friends- of jackson county animal shelte- pets: "the shelter here is slammed full, and the more- volunteers we have, the more- dogs- - - - we can get out of the shelter."

These foster parents, and the - volunteers with the friends of- the jackson county animal - shelter pets group, paved the - way for these south mississippi- four-legged orphans to find - permanent families across state- lines...and speaking of that, - anyone who lives in jackson - county can pitch in by- purchasing- a special tag - 90-percent of - the money you spend on this - specialized plate goes to - support pets like these at the- jackson - county animal shelter.- as for jackson and jaime- lockmane, this isn't the end of- the road for them...- jaime lockmane, foster parent:- "it is great when we get pictures, especially- with them playing in snow after- they've been down here in south- mississippi all - their lives, but we really enjo- getting those pictures and thos- videos.

The new - families that they go to."

- in ocean springs, toni miles, - news