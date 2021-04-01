Derek Chauvin Trial, April 1: Responders, Ex-Officer's Supervisor Testify

Derek Chauvin told a Minneapolis police sergeant that George Floyd had suffered a medical emergency after he struggled with police, Esme Murphy reports (2:57).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 1, 2021
Now-retired police supervisor David Pleoger said that he called Chauvin on his cell phone after 911 dispatcher alerted him about..