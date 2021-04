Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals He Welcomed A New Son

While speaking with ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil during a 2021 SAG Awards press conference, Leslie Odom Jr. reveals how his young daughter, Lucille, has been as a big sister since welcoming his son Able to the world on March 25.

Plus, he reacts to "Hamilton" not being eligible for the 2021 Oscars.

