Police attacked Bogaziсi University students in Istanbul, Turkey

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:55s 0 shares 1 views
This footage was filmed and produced 1 April 2021.

The protests at Bogazici began in January and briefly spread in Istanbul and other cities in February, leading to the detention of 600 people and some clashes with police.

On April 1st police attacked Boğaziçi University students who wanted to organize a protest in Kadıköy.

Many students were detained.

