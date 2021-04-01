Fulton police are searching for clues and information surrounding the death of Deborah Evans-Bell.
Fulton police waiting to learn cause, manner of missing woman's death
Search for clues and information after a woman's remains were found under a home nearly 5 years after she was reported missing.
A plumber discovered deborah evans- bell's body in the same home she lived in back in january.
Her family reported her missing february 7th, 2016... at the time, police said she had traveled to memphis for a doctor's visit but hadn't been seen since returning home.
Investigators at the time said she had used a transportation service to make the trip.
Police chief mitch nabors said they have questioned quite a few people of interests.
And the state bureau of investigation is assisting with the case.
