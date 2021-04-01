Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 5, 2021

Fulton police waiting to learn cause, manner of missing woman's death

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Fulton police waiting to learn cause, manner of missing woman's death
Fulton police waiting to learn cause, manner of missing woman's death

Fulton police are searching for clues and information surrounding the death of Deborah Evans-Bell.

Search for clues and information after a woman's remains were found under a home nearly 5 years after she was reported missing.

A plumber discovered deborah evans- bell's body in the same home she lived in back in january.

Her family reported her missing february 7th, 2016... at the time, police said she had traveled to memphis for a doctor's visit but hadn't been seen since returning home.

Investigators at the time said she had used a transportation service to make the trip.

Police chief mitch nabors said they have questioned quite a few people of interests.

And the state bureau of investigation is assisting with the case.

If

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like