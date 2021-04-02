Anchor Take Five 4-1-21

Anchor Take Two 4-1-20
A dubois county man -- has been convicted of 9 counts of child molesting.... this is the man --- 46-year-old franklin gramel-spacher of jasper.... he was tried on 14 counts of criminal conduct --- during a two day trial -- after a victim told investigators.... he sexually abused them - over a two year period..... gramel-spacher will be sentenced in late april -- and could face life in prison.
Here in
Stephanie Stewart of the Frudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease joins us to talk about the first week of April and all the..