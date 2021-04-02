COVID-19 vaccine allocations remain steady in Butte County

Butte County Public Health says vaccine allocation from the state remains steady and they are able to keep up with the demand.

Lisa almaguer: today for example the chico community vaccination clinic has over 1800 people who are scheduled to get their vaccine.... lisa almaguer with butte county public health says there are*man* other community, hospital and pharmacy clinics throughout the county.... stand up: you can go on the county's website and select from one of their many options when it comes to scheduling your appointment.

Lisa almaguer: as always butte county public health will continue to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it as long as their eligible - and as long as our allocations continue and there's no indication at this time that those allocations will decline so we are looking good.

Almaguer says the county wants to encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine nowÃand not wait a specific dose.

