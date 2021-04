The Wrong Path Movie (2021) - Thomas Howell, Drew Moerlein, Abigail Hawk

The Wrong Path Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A small town electrician with anger issues gets extreme therapy from a noted Pyschiatrist, Dr. Eric Poslowe, but is soon framed for a robbery and then a murder.

Even with the help of Dr. Poslowe's female assistant Bonnie, he soon learns to trust no one but himself and becomes entrapped in a web of deceit, greed and corruption.

Genre: Thriller Directed by: Andrew Damon Henriques Starring: C.

Thomas Howell, Drew Moerlein, Abigail Hawk