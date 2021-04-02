Skip to main content
Vaccination scams

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 01:04s 0 shares 1 views
A new scam targets vaccine patients.

WITHHOLDING PAYMENTS TO WASTEPRO IF THEY DON’T FIX THESEPROBLEMS.SCAMMERS ARE TRYING TO GET AHOLD OF YOUR PERSONAL FORMATIONWHILE YOU’RE TRYING TO GETVACCINATED.AND HERE’S HOW THEY ARE DOINGIT.AFTER SENDING YOU EMAILS OR TEXTMESSAGES-- SCAMMERS WILL ASK YOUASK YOU TO TAKE PART INSURVEY ABOUT YOUR EXPERIENCERECEIVING THE PFIZER, MODERNA,OR ASTRA ZENECA VACCINES.AND FOR DOING THE SURVEY,THERE’S A REWARD, BUT YOU HATO PAY THE SHIPPING FEES TORECEIVE IT.If you receive a text messagewith a link you do not know,literally don’t click the linkreply stop, and block thatcaller.

If you receive an emailand that email looks like ittakes you to a link that you donot know or an attachment rightaway, you want to be able todelete that as well.

If you geta request to pay for anythinrelated to the vaccine, it isfree, so understand immediatelythat also is a

