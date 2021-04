Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens rides

OLIVIA DE JANEIRO WAS TO SHOWUS THE CHANGES THAT ARE COMINGTO THE AMUSEMENT PARK.THESE ROLLER COASTERS SATSTILL FOR OVER A YEAR, BUTTODAY GOOD DAY THAT CHANGES.6 FLAGS IS REOPENING ITSROLLER COASTERS FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN OVER A YEAR.

AND I'MGETTING A SNEAK PEEK SO FOLLOWJOKER HAND-OFF TAKE YOU A LONGRIDE WITH JUST FOUND OUT I'MGOING UPSIDE DOWN.THIS IS A NEW ASPECT OF THERIDER WAS NOT EXPECTING WHATI'M DOWN FORCOFFEE, I'M AWAY 6 FLAGS ISREOPENING AT 15% CAPACITYINVITING SEASON PASS HOLDERSAND FIRST RESPONDERS THURSDAYAND FRIDAY AND OPENING UPTICKETS TO THE GENERAL PUBLICON SATURDAY.YOU WILL HAVE TO MAKE ARESERVATION AND THIS ALLOWS TOCONTROL HOW MANY PEOPLE IN THEPARK AND ALSO BEEN SPACE ATONE TIME PEOPLE COMING TO THEPARK BUT JUST GETTING INTO THEPARK WILL LOOK A LOT DIFFERENTTHAN USUAL.

6 FLAGS IS USINGHIS STATE OF THE ARTTEMPERATURE CHECK SYSTEM AND ATOUCH.

THE SECURITYCHECKPOINT.THEY'VE ALSO ADOPTED ACASHLESS MODEL PLACING NEWKIOSKS AROUND THE PARK FORPEOPLE WHO DON'T HAVE CREDITCARDS.IMPORT THING IS THATEVERYTHING WILL BE SOCIALLYDISTANCED IN BETWEEN RIGHTSEATS WILL SANITIZE.

SEE FROMSPACE KEEP PEOPLE APART WHILESOME OF THE CHANGES ARE ONLYTEMPORARY A SPOKESPERSON TELLSTHEY'VE ADOPTED IS PROBABLYHERE TO STAY YOU CAN DOWNLOADTHE 6 LIKE APP.THAT ALLOWS YOU TO PURCHASEYOUR FOOD AHEAD OF TIME YOUDON'T HAVE TO GO AWAY IN LINEREOPENING RIDES DURING APANDEMIC CERTAINLY BRINGSCHALLENGES BUT SOME OF THEFIRST PEOPLE THROUGH THE GATESTHIS MORNING SAY THEY'RE JUSTHAPPY TO BE BACK IT'S IT'SBEEN A TOUGH YEAR.IT'S TIME TO GET OUT ANDTRY TO LIKE TO GET.IN THE LATEOLIVIA DE JANEIRO FOX 40NEWS.6 FLAGS OFFICIALS RECOMMEND