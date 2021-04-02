Ready for the vaccine? Here's how you can sign up in Colorado, with general public eligible Friday

Starting Friday, every adult in Colorado will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The expanded access is a milestone for the state's vaccination efforts — by far, the largest group of eligible people to receive the shot.
Starting Friday, every adult in Colorado will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The expanded access is a milestone for the state's vaccination efforts — by far, the largest group of eligible people to receive the shot.
Colorado is opening up vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on Friday, expanding access to the general public ahead of..
6pm-2021-03-16