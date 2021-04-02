Celebrating Opening Day at the HOF

Day of the 2021 major league 2021 major league baseball season... newschannel2's chelsea sherrod is live in studio with details on how the baseball hall of fame is bringing it in.

Some cooperstown residents are calling it snowpening day today, jason as the 162-game season kicks off today with a full slate of games... -- all 30 teams were scheduled to open the regular season on the same day - today - for the first time since 1968.

That was until the coronavirus reminded us that it is alive and well...postponing two games including the mets against the washington nationals.

-- nevertheless, out in cooperstown the baseball hall has its scoreboard up and ready for the first updates of the season.

-- we talked about the snow earlier...the roy campanella statue covered in some flakes there.

-- i spoke with the hall's vice president of communications and education, jon shestakofsky and he has a really cool opening day fact.

Jon shestakofsky: what's really fun about opening day is its the start of a new season but often times its the start of a major league career and 25 years ago derek jeter actually hit his first career home run on opening day in 1996 for the yankees.

So that was april 2, 1996 so tomorrow's th e 25th anniversary but it was 25 opening days ago and you just never know when history will happen on the baseball field.

Make sure you write that one down for trivia tomorrow.

-- it is pretty cool that jeter will be inducted on the 25th anniversary of his first big m-l-b moment.

Fans will be able to watch jeter and other hall of famers walk across the stage virtually this year.

