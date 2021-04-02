Station 19 S04E10 Save Yourself

Station 19 4x10 "Save Yourself" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car.

Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to COVID-19; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question on a new episode of “Station 19,” Thursday, April 8th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.