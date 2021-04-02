Calgary, Canada engulfed by grass fires

A pair of grass fires broke out in Calgary, Canada on Thursday, April 1.

The first fire broke out in Rocky View County, and the second grass fire started near Symons Valley Ranch, north of the Nolan Hill and Sage Hill communities.

According to reports, the fire had forced the evacuation of 2 homes, and several roads were closed.

The footage was filmed by @CTVKathyLe; @805_403