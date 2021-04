Biden's national transportation plan could have direct impact on Vegas

STARTS NOW!MAKING THE TRIP FROM LASVEGAS TO LOS ANGELES MUCHEASIER.HELLO AND THANKS FORJOINING US FOR 13 ACTION NEWSLIVE AT SIX.I’M ....TODD QUINONES.AND...I’M TRICIA KEAN.PRESIDENT BIDEN’S NATIONALPLAN TO IMPROVE TRAINS ANDRAILWAYS.... ACROSS THE COUNTRYMAY HAVE A DIRECT IMPACT.... ONTHE VALLEY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI JOINS US LIVE WITH HOWTHE PRESIDENT’S PLAN COULDCONNECT LAS VEGAS AND L-A.ROSS?AMTRAK WASTED NO TIME INRELEASING ITS "AMTRAK CONNECTSUS PLAN" PROPOSING NEW ROUTESCONNECTING CITIES ACROSS THECOUNTRY -- INCLUDING LAS VEGAS.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS NEWMAP.IT’S CREATING QUITE A BUZZONLINE AND ON SOCIAL MEDIA.EVERY LIGHT BLUE LINE YOUSEE ON HERE IS A PROPOSED NEWROUTE.YOU CAN SEE AMTRAK HASAMBITIOUS PLANS TO ADD NEW STOPSIN CITIES LIKE NASHVILLE,COLUMBUS, AND PHOENIX.AND IF YOU LOOK ATSOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE MAP --YOU CAN SEE A NEW PROPOSEDAMTRAK ROUTE CONNECTING LOSANGELES AND LAS VEGAS.AMTRAK’S PLAN PROMISES TOCUT DOWN ON CARBON EMISSIONS,CREATE MORE JOBS, AND EXPAND ORIMPROVE RAIL SERVICE FOR 20MILLION MORE RIDERS.THERE WOULD LIKELY BE ADEMAND FOR A TRAIN BETWEEN LASVEGAS AND L-A.AS LAS VEGAS HAS CONTINUEDTO OPEN UP MORE DURING THISPANDEMIC -- WE’VE SEEN STEADYSTREAMS OF CARS COMING FROMCALIFORNIA -- AND BUMPER TOBUMPER TRAFFIC ON I-15,ESPECIALLY ON WEEKENDS--EXTENDING THE TYPICAL 4-HOURDRIVE, SOMETIMES BY SEVERALHOURS.KEEP IN MIND... THIS ISALL SEPARATE FROM A HIGH SPEEDTRAIN BETWEEN SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA AND LAS VEGAS -- THATTHE COMPANY BRIGHTLINE WEST SAYSIS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN THENEXT FEW MONTHS.THE PRESIDENT’S PROPOSALIS A LONG WAY FROM BECOMINGREALITY.WITH A PRICE TAG NORTH OF$2 TRILLION --IT’S ALREADY DIVIDINGLAWMAKERS ON CAPITOL HILL.A VOTE ISN’T EXPECTED TOTAKE PLACE FOR AT LEAST A COUPLEMONTHS.AND AMTRAK IS HOPING TOCOMPLETE THIS PROJECT BY 2035.LIVE OFF THE L-V STRIP,RD, 13 ACTION NEWS.AS WE KNOW....A TRAIN LINE... FROM*SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA* TO *LASVEGAS*.... HAS BEEN TALKEDABOUT..... FOR DECADES...THE HIGH SPEED RAILLINE..... FROM *VICTORVILLE* TO*LAS VEGAS* WAS HALTED LASTYEAR.... DUE TO THE ECONOMICISSUES..... DURING THEPANDEMIC...CONTRACT DISPUTES!THE PROJECT STALLEDMULTIPLE TIMES..... MOSTLY OVERFINANCING.... DATING BACK TO -2-THOUSAND -6-....BUT..."BRIGHTLINE" SAYS...IT’S REPORTEDLY SET TOSTART CONSTRUCTION.... LATERTHIS YEAR.FOR A TIMELINE..... OF THERAILWAY PROJECTS.... CONNECTINGLAS VEGAS TO SOUTHERNCALFORNIA...