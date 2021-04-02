Region XXIII Men’s Basketball Tournament: PRCC vs. Coahoma

Drive thru, curbside and delivery.

- just kidding... there are sport- tonight... and that was - probably my worst april fool's- joke... of all-time.- anyway... the pearl river - community college - basketball program... is no - april fool's joke... having - won the last two region 23- tournaments.- and the wildcats looking to mak- it three in a row... playing- host to coahoma, in the second- round.- low scoring first half... but - there's a cure for that... it's- called jariyon wilkens... brake- check... nice mid-range - jumper, from the biloxi and st.- martin alum... but it's only- 8-6...- almost eight minutes into the - game.

- now watch this... yeet... j-qua- ewing... looking like ewing,- from- the 90's.

- on the other end... ke-darius - stampley... putting his - stamp, on the game... spinning- and winning... now a 10-8 lead,- for the wildcats.

- but the tigers came to play...- shadrick bouldin... hangs...- fires... scores... not sure how- he got that to go... but he - did...- visitors leading, 15-12... and- staying on the offensive... as- cortez mc-carty goes three- ball... corner pocket... tigers- back up, 18-16... and just goin- blow for blow, with pearl river- but once again... there's a cur- for that... wilkens... from - the top of the key... check - check, re-finance...- wildcats re-take the lead... an- they would never see- another set of tail lights.

- they go into the half leading b- seven... and claw their way to - 12-point victory... in the- second half... 58-46 final... - they get- northwest mississippi... on - tuesday.- - unfortunately... not the same - result, for mississippi gulf- coast... their season coming to- an end... as the bulldogs fall- to- the bulldogs of holmes... in a- much higher