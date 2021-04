Car backfiring causes shooting scare on Las Vegas Strip

NEW AT -6-....A SHOOTING SCARE.... ONTHE LAS VEGAS STRIP...TURNS OUT TO BE A CAR...BACKFIRING!THIS IS ENRIQUE PEREZ....OF LOS ANGELES.POLICE SAY....THEY GOT REPORTS OF -20-SHOTS FIRED.... IN THE PLANETHOLLYWOOD PARKING GARAGE.... ONMARCH -15-TH.THAT’S WHERE OFFICERSFOUND PEREZ...... INSIDE A REDACURA.ACCORDING TO COURTDOCUMENTS....HE WAS *NO* LISTENING TOOFFICERS..... DEMANDING.... HETURN.... THE CAR OFF.PEREZ THEN STEPPED ON THEGAS..... MAKING HIS CARBACKFIRE.... REPEATEDLY.....WHICH IS WHAT PEOPLE THOUGHT WASGUNSHOTS.HE WAS ARRESTED.... NEARHARMON AND KOVAL... AFTER DOINGSEVERAL DONUTS.PEREZ FACES MULTIPLECHARGES..... INCLUDING D-U-