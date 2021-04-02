Allen County and Fort Wayne announce mask updates

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter is still recommending people wear masks after the state’s mask advisory begins on April 6.

No mask mandate in allen county.

Health commissioner doctor matthew sutter providing recommendations on how to proceed once the state's mask mandate relaxes.right now -- he will not put in a mask mandate in the county...but that can change in the future.

how long these will last and what leaders are encouraging as the mask advisory takes effect.

Dr. matthew sutter, achd: "we are on the 5 yard line.

We have driven down a long way.

There's been a lot that we've been through, but now is not the time to spike the ball and start dancing."with indiana's state mask advisory beginning april 6th, allen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter is still encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.sutter says he doesn't see a need....but that can change if cases and hospitalizations risehe's also asking everyone over 16 who is able to get a vaccine.dr. matthew sutter, achd: "once everybody who wants a shot has had the ability to get the shot, then the point for local restrictions in my mind goes away."masks will still be required in fort wayne city buildings until at least july 4th and they'll still be required in allen county buildings until further notice.

City and county leaders also spoke and encouraged everyone to use common sense after restrictions are lifted.

Therese brown, allen county commissioner: "all those things that your mom taught you.

Keep doing it, because again, it's in our best interest and it shows what our community is made of."mike nutter, tincaps president: "we can't wait to welcome you back, but now is not the time to celebrate the victory totally in its entirety yet because we're just not there yet.

And we want to be a part of the group that's encouraging folks to get their vaccines."the takeaway message protect each other.

Be a good neighbor.james khan, hoppy gnome and baker street steakhouse owner: "you don't have to tell me to love my kids because it's the right thing to do.

So you don't have to tell me to love my neighbors because it's the right thing to do."in fort wayne, i'm kelsey mannix, fox55 news.

For more information on mask recommendations around our area you can visit this story on our website

