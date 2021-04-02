McLaughlin excited for fresh start with Marquette

After announcing her decision to transfer from Purdue, Homestead grad Karissa McLaughlin says she's excited for a fresh start with Marquette.

Season... good news for moren and the hoosiers..they won't have to gameplan against karissa maclaughlin next season... that's because, after playing four years at purdue, mclaughlin announced wednesday she will finish her college career at marquette..the former homestead star and indiana miss basketball will join the golden eagles as a grad transfer next season... mclaughlin says she was just simply ready for a new environment, and she feels like marquette fits her style perfectly..

Mclaughlin leaves purdue as the program's all-time leader in three pointers made..