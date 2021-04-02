1 teen stabbed, investigation on-going

Texas deputy on desk duty after video allegedly shows him punching teen in head, incident being investigated
A Houston-area sheriff's deputy has been placed on desk duty and an investigation has been launch after he was allegedly seen on..
Easter thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?
"* i'm katie lange.
And i'm george mallet.
We begin tonight with breaking news ?
"* a stabbing at byron middle school.
Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live at the scene with what we know at this hour.
Xxx katie... george... officials say a teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed right here at byron middle school.
The olmsted county sheriff's office responded to the scene just after 6pm after receiving a call about four juveniles fighting.
Authorities found a teenager with a stab wound to the lower abdomen.
That teen was taken to saint mary's hospital for treatment of what's believed to be a non?
"*life threatening injury.
I'm told two suspects are in custody... but the sheriff's office is still gathering information.
No names are being released at this time.
Live in byron ?
"* thank you anthony.
The investigation is still on?
"*going.
Stick with kimt nes 3 on?
A Houston-area sheriff's deputy has been placed on desk duty and an investigation has been launch after he was allegedly seen on..
It has been two years since the body of 19-year-old Gage Jackson was found in Prairie Creek in Charlotte County.