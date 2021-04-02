1 teen stabbed, investigation on-going

Two juveniles are in custody following a stabbing outside Byron Middle School.

Xxx katie... george... officials say a teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed right here at byron middle school.

The olmsted county sheriff's office responded to the scene just after 6pm after receiving a call about four juveniles fighting.

Authorities found a teenager with a stab wound to the lower abdomen.

That teen was taken to saint mary's hospital for treatment of what's believed to be a non?

"*life threatening injury.

I'm told two suspects are in custody... but the sheriff's office is still gathering information.

No names are being released at this time.

