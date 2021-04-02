Soddy Daisy Beats Bradley Central in Soccer 2-0

Sunset for soddy daisy and bradley central.

Not really.

Guys were bundled up on a brisk night.

And the field sidelines looked like soddy lake with all the rain we've had.

Probably hard to get off many quality shots on the wet field.

Bradley central comes up empty on this one.

About 45 seconds left in the first half.

Chandler hartman breaks free for the trojans.

Turns into a chandler chip shot, and he doesn't miss.

That made it 1-0.

Trojans added another goal in the second half to win 2-0 and stay unbeaten on the year.

That's it