Purdue Students build 'Couch Cart'

Purdue Students at the Joshua House have built what they call a "Couch Cart": a motorized love seat they drive around campus.

Campus in style and in comfort, but you might have to look twice when you see why.

News 18's peter hulett was on campus today with a special look at what they call the "couch cart".

Students at purdue travel in all sorts of ways.

Bikes, skateboards, and of course walking.

But at the joshua house, they're doing things a little different.

E: "this is joshua house's couch cart.

It is a couch thate had lying around, a cart from menard's, and a bunch of go-kart parts we bought online, and we like to drive it around campus."

The couch cart.

Born out of a former housemate's dream and assembled over the last month.

Purdue student ethan cox explains.

E: "but theres..

It's nothing serious, it wasn't for a class project or anything.

We just thought it would be a fun time."

And now, famous across purdue university.

The couch has been spotted flying across campus both in person and on social media.

But of course for cox and the others at joshua house, it's all about the smiles.

E: "everytime i walk past that thing i just kind of chuckle to myself because it's... it's here, and we have it, and it works, and it's absurd.

It's a great time."

Nate shumaker got the ball rolling last winter when he began using christmas money to buy go-kart parts.

Now, he and the others are rolling across campus... in a couch cart.

P: "so what is your favorite part of driving the couch cart?"

N: "i just like that i'm driving a couch cart, it's that simple.

That was the goal when i built it, just to have an electric couch cart" while it isn't the fastest way across campus at 12 miles per hour, and it has the turn radius of a truck, perhaps it's best metric is the smiles it brings to people along the way.

P: "is that like the goal at the end of the day is that the goal, making people happy?

N: "yeah, making people happy, enjoying the opportunity to work on a fun project with each other and share that with everyone who can witness it."

At purdue university, peter hulett, news 18.

