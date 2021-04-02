Oneonta Common Council approves proposed police reform plan

Thursday night, the Oneonta Common Council held a public hearing to discuss the adoption of the Community Advisory Board’s “City of Oneonta Police Department Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” plan.

The adoption of the city's police reform plan.

Chelsea good evening good evening jason, after hearing from a handful of oneonta residents, the common council unimously passethe proposed adoption of advisory board's police reform and reinvention collaboritve plan.

Oneonta mayor gary herzig said that this process has been community driven.

-- on a video conference, members of the community had the opportunity to make themselves heard tonight.

-- the advisory board split up into sub- committees to focus on specific issues.

Some thought that the report doesn't accurately reflect the desires of the committees.

-- members of the public said they want the subcommittees to work more closely before finalizing the plan.

Bridget stith: regardless of how you vote on this particular report, i urge you all to consider reconvening the community advisory board and allowing the sub-committees to truly work together to provide reccomendations we can all be proud of.

Daniel dreier: the clock has run out we have to send something to albany today, tomorrow, very soon.

I also think we can do more.

Gary herzig: i think this is a significant step forward.

There's still a lot of work to do.

Any plan even once created is going to be a living document because we live in a changing world.

We don't expect anything to be stalled forever.

A timeline is required for a detailed implementation.

The board agreed to push back the target date to implement the finalized plan to june 1.

So, all recomendations have been accepted, their reform plan has been adopted and will be sent to albany.

Like mayor herzig said, this is a living plan meaning the council can make changes at any time and will not be penalized for doing so.

