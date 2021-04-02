NEMCC offering tuition-free summer school

Students can attend the two summer school terms for free and receive $550 for living expenses.

This summer, students do not have to worry about their tuition.

Wtva alexis jones was in booneville where students are happy to get some assistance during the pandemic.

Oday is april fools' day... but this isn't a prank.

Northeast mississippi community college is giving free tuition to all of its students and anyone who wants to enroll.

Sot: "that's a really big deal.

That's a really good thing."

For northeast student, iveyana smith, not having to pay for summer classes means she has one less thing to worry about.

Sot: "i won't have to worry about having to pay out of pocket, or try and worry to see if my financial aid went through and anything like that."

Smith said attending school during the pandemic is not easy.

She said it took her some time to adjust to online classes.

Sot: "academically, it was stressful but i mean i pushed through."

President ricky ford said whether your classes are online or in person this summer, you don't have to pay.

Ford said northeast is the first college in the state to give free tuition to any and all students.

Sot: "it gives them the opportunity to catch up of their behind.

It's gives them the opportunity to get ahead."

If students decide to live on campus, nemcc will pay for their room and board.

If they don't, college leaders will give them 550 dollars for transportation and living expenses.

Smith said she is grateful she and many others will get the help they need.

Sot: "i just really think it's a good idea."

Tag: if you are interested in taking summer classes, you can apply for the program online.

