Health insurance customers disagree with Highmark buying stadium naming rights

BACK HOME.SOME PEOPLE ARENOT GIVING HIGHMARKS TO THE NEWNAME OF THE HOMEOF THE BUFFALOBILLS.THE BILLSANNOUNCED ONMONDAY THEY WILLPLAY AT "HIGHMARKBLUE CROSS BLUESHIELD STADIUM".AS GILAT MELAMEDREPORTS NEW AT 11-- SOME HEALTHINSURANCECUSTOMERS AREASKING WHY THEIRPREMIUMS AREHELPING TO PAYFOR THE NAMINGRIGHTS OF AFOOTBALL FIELD.STEVEN DWORCZAKSAYS HIS BLUECROSS BLUE SHIELDPREMIUM IS UPABOUT $50 A MONTHSINCE LAST YEAR."IT'S A VERY HARDPILL TO SWALLOWWITH THE AMOUNTOF MONEY THAT WESPEND ON OUTHEALTH INSURANCETHAT THE VERYPROVIDER HAS THEEXTRA MONEY TOSPEND ON NAMINGRIGHTS TO ASTADIUM."HE WANTS TO KNOWHOW WHERE THEMONEY'S COMINGFROM."THESE NAMINGRIGHTS WOULDHAVE NO IMPACT ONPREMIUMS IN THECOMMUNITY AT ALL."HIGHMARK TELLS 7EYEWITNESS NEWSTHE COST IS PARTOF IT'S PLANNEDMARKETINGBUDGET.UNDER STATE LAWHIGHMARK CANSPEND UP TO 18%OF PREMIUMDOLLARS ON COSTSOTHER THANHEALTHCARE.ERIE COUNTYEMPLOYEES USETHE HEALTHINSURANCEPROVIDER TOO."IT WOULD BEREALLY SILLY FORTHE ERIE COUNTYEMPLOYEES TO BEPAYING A FEE TO ANENTITY THAT THENPAYS PART OF THATFEE TO PAY FOR THENAME ON OUR OWNSTADIUM, SO I'VEHAD MULTIPLECONVERSATIONSWITH THE BILLS ANDTHEN HIGH MARKABOUT THAT."THE COUNTYEXECUTIVE SAYS HEWAS NOT INVOLVEDIN THE NAMINGRIGHTS.HOW MUCH ARE THERIGHTS?BOTH PEGULASPORTS ANDENTERTAINMENTAND HIGHMARK SAYTHEY DON'TDISCLOSECONTRACT DETAILS."GILAT: IS THATCOMMON PRACTICEIN THESE TYPES OFDEALSIT'S DEFINITELYCOMMON PRACTICE,BUT EVENTUALLY ITOFTEN COMES OUTOR ESTIMATESCOME OUT."SPORTSSPONSORSHIPEXPERT NORMO'REILLY ESTIMATESIT'S IN THE LOWMILLIONS PER YEAR."TO ME IT'S A TOTALSLAP IN THE FACE."OVER THESUMMER.SOURCES TOLD 7EYEWITNESS NEWSNEW ERA PAID $4MILLION A SEASON.PEGULA SPORTSSAYS IT WAS INTALKS WITH ABOUT 5OTHER PARTNERSSPONSORS.INCLUDINGNATIONAL BRANDS."WE HAD OFFERSTHAT WERE WELL INEXCESS OF WHATOUR DEAL IS WITHHIGHMARK IT WASABOUT FINDING THERIGHT COMMUNITYPARTNER."O'REILLY SAYSTHERE'S A GROWINGTREND IN HEALTHINSURANCEPROVIDERS BUYINGNAMING RIGHTS.THE GROUPS SAYTHIS A LONG-TERMDEAL.

AND THEPOTENTIAL FOR ARENOVATED OR NEWSTADIUM AREADDRESSED IN THECONTRACT.GILAT MELAME