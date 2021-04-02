RCTC women's basketball preps for region championship

The Yellowjackets have a perfect 15-0 record this season.

This season./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Women's basketball team is on a roll this season.

The yellowhjacket s are sitting at a perfect 15?

"*0 heading into the region championship this weekend.

They'll take on united tribes of north dakota.

R?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c head coach ?

Bonde says the thunderbirds 2?

"*20 record is very deciving as they have played mostly division one and two teams this season.

Coach bonde is confident that his pool of local talent will be able to get the job done.xxx i think there's maybeonly two players that haven't played in a state tournament or a national tournament for volleyball.

Just that environment and kind of belief system that has to go into place to be successful, they've all kind of expereinced it.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(k tipoff for the region championship