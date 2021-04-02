UAH wins GSC Spring Championship Series

UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final
The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.
On may 4th.
And last but not least -- the uah chargers volleyball team defeated montevallo this afternoon to capture the g- s-c spring series championship title .
Kennedy sellers had the game winning ace as the chargers swept the falcons in three sets .
Abby brooks was named the tournaments most outstanding player -- she finished with a match high 12 kills..sabrina ducan also had a game high 41 assists
