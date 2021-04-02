UAH wins GSC Spring Championship Series

The Chargers defeated Montevallo in three sets Thursday to capture the title.

On may 4th.

And last but not least -- the uah chargers volleyball team defeated montevallo this afternoon to capture the g- s-c spring series championship title .

Kennedy sellers had the game winning ace as the chargers swept the falcons in three sets .

Abby brooks was named the tournaments most outstanding player -- she finished with a match high 12 kills..sabrina ducan also had a game high 41 assists